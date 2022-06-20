tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CNI
DE:CY2
All News
Market News

CN Rail Announces New Investments; Workers Go on Strike

Story Highlights

The economy relies on railway companies to deliver goods across North America and will continue to do so for a long time. Therefore, it is good to see that the company is actively investing in order to improve its operations. However, a prolonged strike could further strain an already tight supply chain, causing price increases to worsen.

In this article:
In this article:
CNI
DE:CY2

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) (CNI) is a Canada-based company that is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network.

The company offers its services in industries including automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals, and petroleum and chemicals.

Canadian National Railway Announces New Investments

On Monday, Canadian National Railway announced quite a bit of news. To begin with, it announced over $700 million in new investments, with $390 million being allocated to British Columbia, while $335 million will be invested in Quebec.

The money will be going towards initiatives such as improving technology, capacity, and decarbonization efforts. In addition, the company will be performing maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, railroad ties, and track infrastructure.

CNR Workers Go on Strike

However, 750 signals and communications union employees went on strike after failed negotiations. The company had offered to increase wages by 10% over three years and more favorable schedules that would secure two consecutive days off. Nevertheless, the offer was rejected by the union.

With supply chains already strained, a prolonged strike could cause shortages to get worse in Canada, as its economy is heavily dependent on railways to transport goods. Indeed, even prior to COVID-19, previous strikes at the company have caused shockwaves throughout various industries.

Luckily, the company put out a statement claiming that normal rail operations are continuing safely despite the strike. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how long this issue will take to become resolved.

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and 11 Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Canadian National Railway price target of C$160.68 implies 13.8% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

The economy relies on railway companies to deliver goods across North America and will continue to do so for a long time. Therefore, it is good to see that the company is actively investing in order to improve its operations. However, a prolonged strike could further strain an already tight supply chain, causing price increases to worsen.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Lion Electric’s New Equity Program Could Dilute Shareholders by 14%
LEV
How Does UAL Plan to Grow Amid Flight Cancellations & Delays?
AAL
DAL
Will Tesla Start “End-to-End” Production in Indonesia?
TSLA
This NextNav Insider Keeps Buying More Company Shares
NN
CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE
In this article:
CNI
DE:CY2

Latest News Feed

Lion Electric’s New Equity Program Could Dilute Shareholders by 14%
LEV
How Does UAL Plan to Grow Amid Flight Cancellations & Delays?
AAL
DAL
Will Tesla Start “End-to-End” Production in Indonesia?
TSLA
This NextNav Insider Keeps Buying More Company Shares
NN
CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE