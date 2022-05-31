CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

CloudMD Q1 Top Line Jumps 372%; Street Sees 478% Upside

Story Highlights

CloudMD is using technology to serve the healthcare space. A host of factors have helped the company achieve robust growth and narrow its net loss per share. Wall Street is already hooked to the stock.

In this article:

Healthcare technology company CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOCRF) has delivered a robust set of numbers for the first quarter. It operates via three segments: Clinics and Pharmacies; Digital Solutions; and Enterprise Health Solutions.

Revenue jumped 372% year-over-year to $41.4 million on the back of organic growth in the Employee Health Solutions division and the contribution from the company’s acquisitions made over the past year (MindBeaon).

On the other hand, the gross margin dropped to 32.5% from 40.9% a year ago due to a changing revenue mix. Nonetheless, the net loss per share of the company narrowed to $0.02 from $0.03 in the comparable year-ago period.

Management Weighs In

Interim CEO and President of CloudMD, Karen Adams, commented, “Innovation remains a key company focus with the launch of our newly branded integrated personalized connected health platform, Kii. We remain focused on cost control, realizing synergies, and profitable execution. We have a strategic plan that focuses on leveraging our core assets, maximizing returns for our clients and shareholders, and achieving sustained profitability.”

The company currently caters to 5,700 clinicians and covers 12 million individuals across North America. For 2022, it is prioritizing organic growth by diversifying and growing its client base, achieving geographic expansion, and achieving lower customer acquisition costs.

Additionally, it also plans to undertake a strategic review of smaller, non-core assets to maximize value for shareholders.

Analyst’s Take

Echelon Wealth Partners’ Rob Goff has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a price target of $2.56.

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CloudMD based on two unanimous Buys. The average CloudMD price target of $1.87 implies a massive 478.68% potential upside. That’s after a 65.2% slide in share prices so far this year.

Closing Note

CloudMD has delivered superior numbers for the first quarter. The company’s focus on geographic expansion, increasing client base, and optimizing costs should further propel this performance. The near 5x upside seen by Wall Street definitely makes the stock attractive at current levels.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike
LOW
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT

Latest News Feed

Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla Stock: Restores Weekly Output; Analysts See Over 22% Upside Potential
TSLA
Lowe’s Stock Rises as Shareholders Enjoy Dividend Hike
LOW
Canopy Growth’s Earnings Continue to Disappoint
CGC
Google Looks to Replicate UPI Success as India Launches New Project
Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Investors About to See Major Dilution
CA:MTA
Is Synopsys Planning to Boost its Stock Price?
SNPS
What Can Investors Deduce from HireRight Holdings’ Insider Trading?
HRT