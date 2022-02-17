Cisco Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Rise After-Hours

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Cisco Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Rise After-Hours

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has reported upbeat results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, topping both earnings and revenue expectations. 

Following the news, shares of the manufacturer of networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products rose 3.5% in Wednesday’s extended trading session. 

Results in Detail 

Cisco reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.84 per share, up 6% year-over-year. Further, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.81 per share. 

Revenues of $12.7 billion topped analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion and surged 6% year-over-year on the back of strong performance across the business. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) stood at $21.9 billion, up 11%. 

Segment-wise, product revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $9.4 billion, while service revenue declined 1% to $3.4 billion. 

Markedly, product revenue performance was driven by growth in Secure, Agile Networks (up 7%), Internet for the Future (up 42%), End-to-End Security (up 7%), and Optimized Application Experiences (up 12%). However, revenues of Hybrid Work were down 9%. 

Adjusted gross margin was 65.5% in the quarter, down 140 basis points year-over-year. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) came in at $30.5 billion, up 8%. 

CEO’s Comments 

The CEO of Cisco, Chuck Robbins, commented, “We continue to see incredibly strong demand across our portfolio, emphasizing the criticality and relevance of Cisco’s innovation. Our robust order strength, record backlog and double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue position us well to deliver growth.” 

Guidance 

For the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, revenue is expected to reflect 3%-5% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS is projected in the range of $0.85 to $0.87 against analysts’ expectations of $0.86 per share. 

For Fiscal Year 2022, revenue is likely to reflect 5.5%-6.5% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS is anticipated between $3.41 and $3.46, as compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 per share. 

Capital Deployment 

Cisco has announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, up 3% over the prior quarter’s dividend. The new dividend will be paid on April 27, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of April 6, 2022. 

Cisco’s board of directors has increased the share repurchase authorization by $15 billion. The remaining stock repurchase authorization, including the additional amount, stands at $18 billion. 

Wall Street’s Take 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys versus 8 Holds. The average Cisco price target of $65.73 implies 21.16% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 22.7% over the past year. 

Risk Analysis 

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Cisco stock is at risk mainly from three factors: Finance and Corporate, Ability to Sell, and Macro & Political, which contribute 9, 7, and 7 risks, respectively, to the total 36 risks identified for the stock.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News: 
Virgin Galactic Pops 32% After Offering Future Spaceflight Reservation 
ContextLogic Introduces ‘Wish Clips’ Feature; Shares Jump Over 18% 
Toast Posts Greater-than-Expected Q4 Loss; Shares Decline Over 15%