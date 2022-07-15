tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Cintas Rises on Upbeat Q4 Results, Solid Projections

Story Highlights

Cintas’ earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by its top-line strength. Along with this, investors cheered for the company’s solid projections for Fiscal 2023. 

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) rose 2.5% on Thursday, reflecting the market’s reaction to the company’s upbeat results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2022). Also, impressive projections for Fiscal 2023 (ending May 2023) boosted investors’ sentiments.

The last closing price of this $38.6-billion business services provider was $387.13. Cintas has expertise in making fire-resistant, first aid, uniforms, floor care, safety, and other products.

Revenue & Operating Results Aid CTAS’ Earnings

In the fourth quarter, Cintas reported earnings of $2.81 per share, roughly 4.9% above the consensus estimate of $2.68 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 13.8%, driven by healthy demand for products and improvement in operating results.

Revenues were $2.07 billion in the quarter, up 3.5% from the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Organic sales grew 12.7% in the fourth quarter.

On a segmental basis, revenues of Uniform Rental and Facility Services expanded 11.1% year-over-year to $1.63 billion, and revenues of First Aid and Safety Services stood at $0.22 billion, up 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. Sales of all other segments grew 24.4% to $0.23 billion.

Despite the increase in costs and expenses, the company’s operating income increased 13.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The operating margin was 19.5% versus 19.4% in the year-ago quarter.

In Fiscal 2022, Cintas reported earnings of $11.65 per share, up 13.8% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $11.28 per share, reflecting growth of 10.2% from Fiscal 2021. Revenues at $7.85 billion were 10.4% above the year-ago tally.

Cintas’ President and CEO, Todd M. Schneider, said, “We achieved these great results by productively selling new business, penetrating existing customers with more products and services, providing excellent service, driving operational efficiencies, and obtaining price increases.”

CTAS’ Cash Position & Deployments

In Fiscal 2022, Cintas generated net cash of $1,537.6 million from its operating activities, up 13% year-over-year. However, its cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year were $90.5 million, down 81.7% from the previous year.

Of its available cash resources, the company used $240.7 million on capital expenditures, $164.2 million on acquisitions, and $1,200 million for repaying debts in Fiscal 2022. Debts (maturity more than a year) were up 51.2% year-over-year to $2,483.9 million at the end of Fiscal 2022.

Further, Cintas rewarded its shareholders with dividends of $375.1 million and share buybacks of $1,525.9 million.

Projections Underpin CTAS’ Growth Prospects

For Fiscal 2023, Cintas forecast revenues within the $8,470-$8,580 million range, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 7.8% to 9.2%. Earnings are forecast to be $11.90-$12.30 per share, up 5.5%-9% year-over-year.

Analysts Cautiously Optimistic but Bloggers Bullish on CTAS

As per TipRanks, the Street is cautiously optimistic about Cintas and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds. CTAS’ average price target of $425.67 suggests 9.96% upside potential from current levels.

Meanwhile, financial bloggers are 85% Bullish on CTAS, compared with the sector average of 65%.

Future Looks Bright for CTAS

The company’s fourth-quarter results are impressive. Going ahead, a solid product portfolio, excellent services, and a steady flow of demand from customers will continue to remain key drivers for Cintas. Also, its efforts to boost operational efficiency have been advantageous so far.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday
BABA
Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
Here’s How Intel Is Planning to Combat Inflation
INTC
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Alibaba Stock Fell 5% Yesterday
BABA
Why Did Conagra Brands Plunge Nearly 9% Yesterday?
CAG
Here’s All You Need to Know about GM’s EV Charging Project
GM
Here’s How Intel Is Planning to Combat Inflation
INTC
What Does the SEC Want From Elon Musk Over Twitter?
TSLA
TWTR
Affirm Shares Rise 5% on New Partnership
AFRM
Bank of America Hauled up by Regulators to Pay Fine
BAC
Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat