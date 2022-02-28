Cinemark Holdings’ Q4 Results Exceed Expectations

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Cinemark Holdings’ Q4 Results Exceed Expectations

Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Strong growth in revenues drove the overall results of the company.

However, following the results, shares of the company declined more than 1.2% to close at $17.51 in Friday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

Cinemark reported quarterly revenues of $666.7 million, up 579% year-over-year. The figure also surpassed the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Admissions revenue and concessions revenue grew 602.5% and 689%, respectively, from the prior-year period and drove the overall growth in revenues for the company.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, which compares favorably with a loss of $2.03 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the figure comfortably surpassed the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share.

Other Operating Metrics

Theatre attendance witnessed a massive increase of 628.8% from the same quarter last year to 48.1 million. Concession revenue per patron also grew 8.6% year-over-year to $5.16.

However, average ticket price witnessed a year-over-year decline of 3.4% from the previous year to $7.17.

CEO Comments

The CEO of Cinemark, Sean Gamble, said, “The theatrical exhibition industry, and our company, made huge strides recovering from the ongoing effects of the pandemic throughout 2021, culminating in an exceptional fourth quarter. During the quarter, Cinemark surpassed North American industry box office performance by more than 700 basis points when comparing results against 4Q19. Our Latin American admissions also over-indexed their corresponding industry benchmarks by a similar degree.”

Stock Rating

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Cinemark price target of $24.50 implies that the stock has upside potential of 38.3% from current levels. Shares have declined 25.9% over the past year.

Negative Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on CNK, as 4.5% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks decreased their exposure to CNK stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Dell Dips 9% as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Coinbase Falls 5.8% Despite Strong Q4 Earnings
Ping Identity Posts Mixed Q4 Results; Shares Drop 1.4%