CIBC Asset Management ETFs Nearly Reach C$3B

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

CIBC Asset Management ETFs Nearly Reach C$3B

CIBC’s (TSE: CM) CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) announced Monday that the first four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in its ETF Solutions Series have reached nearly C$3 billion in combined assets.

Launched three years ago, these low-cost ETFs complement CIBC’s wide range of innovative investment funds. 

CIBC’s ETFs Celebrate 3rd Anniversary 

Over the past three years, CAM has expanded its lineup of ETFs to include solutions that provide exposure to responsible investing-focused investments, such as clean energy and low-volatility dividend income strategies for income-seeking investors who prefer equity investments with reduced volatility.  

This year, CAM celebrates its 50th anniversary. It has become one of the largest asset managers in Canada.  

Management Commentary 

CAM president and CEO David Scandiffio said, “Our entry into the growing ETF industry three years ago was a natural extension of our investment capabilities, allowing us to provide investors with more investing options in terms of structure, price, and ease of use. We started with four funds, and we’re now at 27 funds. The track record of these funds is a testament to our innovative investment process.” 

Wall Street’s Take

On January 19, Barclays analyst John Aiken downgraded CM from Buy to Hold and raised its price target to C$169 (from C$162).

This implies 8.2% upside potential.  

Aiken stated that CIBC’s turnaround in its domestic retail banking franchise has “been remarkable” but that this story has entered the later innings. 

Overall, consensus among Wall Street analysts is that CM is a Strong Buy based on seven Buys and one Hold.

The average Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price target of C$166.12 implies 3.7% upside potential to current levels.  

TipRanks’ Smart Score 

CM scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns have good chances to beat the overall market.   

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

Related News: 
RBC Poll: Inflation Among Canadians’ Top 3 Concerns
Scotiabank Survey: Financial Worries Keep Canadians Awake