Chinese Tea Chain ‘Chagee’ to Hold U.S. IPO

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Chinese Tea Chain ‘Chagee’ to Hold U.S. IPO

Chinese Tea Chain ‘Chagee’ to Hold U.S. IPO

Chagee, a popular retail chain of Chinese tea shops, has filed to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S.

Chagee, which has been likened to the Starbucks (SBUX) coffee chain in America, plans to list shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “CHA.” News of the IPO comes as the company prepares to open its first U.S. store in Los Angeles, California this spring.

Since its founding in 2017, Chagee has grown to more than 6,400 teahouses throughout China, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Currently, about 97% of its store locations are in China. In its IPO prospectus, Chagee said it had net income of $344.5 million and revenue of $1.70 billion in 2024.

Modernizing Tea Drinking

Chagee founder and CEO Junjie Zhang created the chain to modernize the tea drinking experience and was inspired by the success of international coffee companies in China. The nation of 1.4 billion people is Starbucks’ second-largest market worldwide.

Chagee will join a declining number of Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. Since January 2023, the number of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges has dropped by 5%, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Following a lull since 2021, IPOs on U.S. exchanges are now coming fast and furious. In recent weeks, ticket reseller StubHub, artificial intelligence company CoreWeave, and Klarna, a buy now, pay later loan company, have all filed to hold sizable IPOs in the U.S.

Is SBUX Stock a Buy?

The stock of Starbucks has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 24 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 17 Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average SBUX price target of $111.64 implies 16.79% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on SBUX stock

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential