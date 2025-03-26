Chinese Tea Chain ‘Chagee’ to Hold U.S. IPO

Chagee, a popular retail chain of Chinese tea shops, has filed to hold an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S.

Chagee, which has been likened to the Starbucks (SBUX) coffee chain in America, plans to list shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “CHA.” News of the IPO comes as the company prepares to open its first U.S. store in Los Angeles, California this spring.

Since its founding in 2017, Chagee has grown to more than 6,400 teahouses throughout China, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Currently, about 97% of its store locations are in China. In its IPO prospectus, Chagee said it had net income of $344.5 million and revenue of $1.70 billion in 2024.

Modernizing Tea Drinking

Chagee founder and CEO Junjie Zhang created the chain to modernize the tea drinking experience and was inspired by the success of international coffee companies in China. The nation of 1.4 billion people is Starbucks’ second-largest market worldwide.

Chagee will join a declining number of Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. Since January 2023, the number of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges has dropped by 5%, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Following a lull since 2021, IPOs on U.S. exchanges are now coming fast and furious. In recent weeks, ticket reseller StubHub, artificial intelligence company CoreWeave, and Klarna, a buy now, pay later loan company, have all filed to hold sizable IPOs in the U.S.

Is SBUX Stock a Buy?

The stock of Starbucks has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 24 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 17 Buy, six Hold, and one Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average SBUX price target of $111.64 implies 16.79% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on SBUX stock

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue