All News
Market News

Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision.

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market seems to be ignited by positive sentiment towards these three Chinese companies listed in the United States, namely, DiDi Global, Full Truck Alliance, and Kanzhun. Stocks jumped significantly in the pre-market trading session following the Wall Street Journal report. The report stated that Chinese regulators are set to remove the ban on these companies and allow them to add new users again as early as this week. 

Additionally, the regulators are likely to permit the mobile apps of these companies to return to domestic app stores. The apps were removed from the stores about a year ago due to national security concerns. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), a Chinese mobility technology platform, jumped in pre-market trading, recording gains of 48.65% at last glance. The upward movement followed a 3.1% fall in the stock price at Friday’s close. 

China-based Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) climbed almost 23.2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The surge in price followed a more than 3% decline recorded on Friday at the close. It provides online entertainment services for the younger generations in the People’s Republic of China. 

China-based Kanzhun Limited (BZ) rose 20.5% in pre-market trading at the last check. The owner of an online recruitment platform called BOSS Zhipin closed 2.4% lower on Friday. 

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) rose 12.9% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. There is no fundamental news explaining the uptrend for this Swiss-based global energy storage company. 

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) completes the list. It jumped 10.94% at the time of writing in the pre-market session, after recording losses of about 2% at Friday’s close. The company that provides an electrical balance of system, or “EBOS” solutions for solar energy projects in the U.S., has no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Latest News Feed

Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
Top Delta Airlines’ Insiders Offload Shares; Street Says Buy
DAL
Cramer Showers Optimism on Eli Lilly Through Tweets
LLY