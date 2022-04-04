tiprankstipranks
Chinese Stocks Commanding: These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market seems to be sparked by positive sentiment toward U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Stocks jumped significantly in the pre-market trading session following expectations of easing of ongoing regulatory issues between China and the U.S. China’s securities regulator is working on reaching an agreement with U.S. regulators on China-U.S. audit supervision issues. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping 24.5% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed EV maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure of a 9.2% stake in social networking company in a Securities and Commission (SEC) filing. 

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) climbed 10.97% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The surge in price followed around an 8% gain recorded on Friday at the close. It is a provider of online entertainment services for the younger generations in the People’s Republic of China. 

China-based iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) rose 10.7% in pre-market trading at last check. The provider of internet video streaming services closed 5.3% higher on Friday. 

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI), a Chinese mobility technology platform, rose in pre-market trading, recording gains of around 10.28% at last glance. The upward movement followed a 12.8% rise in stock price at Friday’s close. 

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) completes the list. It jumped 9.56% at the time of writing in pre-market session, after recording gains of 13.26% at Friday’s close. The company operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

