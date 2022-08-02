tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Chinese EV Stocks Gain Despite Slump in July Deliveries

Story Highlights

Chinese electric vehicle makers registered a year-over-year jump in EV delivery numbers for July. However, the numbers were weaker compared to June deliveries.

Despite registering a sequential slump in July delivery numbers, shares of all three U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers gained on Monday. While Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) jumped 9.5%, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) popped 5.2%, and ADRs of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) rose 3%.

Li Auto’s Deliveries Leap 21%

Li Auto, a leader in China’s new electric vehicle (NEV) market, delivered 10,422 Li ONEs (a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV) in July, up 21.3% year-over-year but lower than June’s 13,024 auto deliveries.

Nonetheless, co-founder and President Yanan Shen was happy to announce the roll-out of the 200,000th Li ONE from the production line of its Changzhou manufacturing base. It was also the fastest-produced 200,000-unit mark in China’s NEV market. Moreover, Li L9, its flagship smart SUV for families, has also received 50,000 orders to date, with over 30,000 non-refundable orders since its launch in June 2021.

On TipRanks, LI stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six unanimous Buys. The average Li Auto price target of $46.50 implies 36.4% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, LI stock has gained 5.4% so far this year.

Nio’s Deliveries Jump Nearly 27%

Nio Inc., a leader in China’s premium smart EVs, delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, growing 26.7% year-over-year but much lower compared to its June deliveries of 12,961 autos. The deliveries included 7,579 premium smart electric SUVs and 2,473 premium smart electric sedans.

Notably, NIO has delivered 60,879 vehicles so far this year, growing by 22.0% year-over-year. Plus, Nio’s cumulative deliveries as of July end stood at 227,949 EVs.

Nio said that its July production of the ET7 (premium smart electric sedan) and the EC6 (five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV) was “constrained by the supply of casting parts,” and that the company was closely working with Chinese suppliers to accelerate production in the following months of the ongoing September quarter.

On TipRanks, NIO stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on ten unanimous Buys. The average Nio price target of $33.66 implies 66.8% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, NIO stock has lost 39.7% year-to-date.

XPeng Records Highest July Deliveries

Meanwhile, XPeng Inc., a leader in Chinese smart EVs, delivered the most EVs in July of the three. The company delivered 11,524 vehicles in July, an increase of 43% year-over-year but also lower than the 15,295 autos delivered in June. These include deliveries of 6,397 P7s (smart sports sedans), 3,608 P5s (smart family sedans), and 1,519 G3i (smart compact SUVs).

Remarkably, the EV maker has delivered 80,507 vehicles so far this year, growing a whopping 108% compared to the same period last year, while cumulative deliveries reached 220,000 as of July.

On TipRanks, XPEV stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and one Hold. The average XPeng price target of $39.01 implies 59.4% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, XPEV stock has lost over 51% so far this year.

Parting Thoughts

The Chinese auto sector and EV sector, in particular, are surfacing from the COVID-19 resurgence-related lock-downs in the first half of the year. Moreover, persistent supply chain issues, shortages of parts, and rising input costs of materials continue to haunt the manufacturers. At such times, it seems that investors are relieved to see year-over-year growth in delivery numbers from the EV makers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LI

Press ReleasesLi Auto Inc. July 2022 Delivery Update
1d ago
LI
Which Large-Cap Consumer Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?
KO
LI
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
More LI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LI

Press ReleasesLi Auto Inc. July 2022 Delivery Update
1d ago
LI
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Large-Cap Consumer Stock Could Yield Higher Returns?
5d ago
KO
LI
Market NewsTaking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
19d ago
LI
More LI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Estée Lauder Could Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
EL
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Rises on Cowen Buyout Whispers
TD
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
HKD
RIG
Shares in publisher Pearson soar on sizzling profit report
FTSE
Website Traffic Indicated Q2 Beat for Pinterest; Shares Gain 21%
PINS
Amgen, IRS in a Row over $10.7B Tax Bill. How will AMGN Stock Price be Affected?
KO
ABBV
PepsiCo Has Big Plans for Energy Drinks Maker Celsius
CELH
Upbeat Q2 Earnings, EVOP Buyout Cheer up Global Payments’ Investors
GPN
What Does the Crypto Fear and Greed Index Tell Us Now?
More Market News >