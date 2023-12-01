Chinese EV Showdown: NIO (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng November Delivery Breakdown

Chinese EV majors, NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) announced their delivery numbers for November. Let us look at these delivery figures. Li Auto reported impressive delivery numbers in November with its vehicle deliveries reaching 41,030, up 172.9% year over year.

For NIO, the company delivered 15,959 vehicles in November, increasing by 12.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 10,545 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,414 premium electric sedans. NIO delivered 431,582 vehicles on a cumulative basis.

Year-to-date, the company’s vehicle deliveries jumped by 33.1% year-over-year to 142,026 vehicles.

Is NIO a Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about NIO stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. Year-to-date, NIO stock has slid by more than 20% and the average NIO price target of $14.38 implies an upside potential of 97.8% at current levels.

XPeng Reports Impressive Vehicle Delivery Figures

In November, XPENG delivered 20,041 vehicles, an impressive surge of 245% year-over-year and surpassed monthly deliveries of 20,000 for the second straight month. The company’s vehicle deliveries for its electric SUV G6 reached 8,750 units, and it remained the top-selling electric SUV model in the RMB200,000 to RMB250,000 price range.

The company’s vehicle deliveries have gone up month-over-month for the past 10 consecutive months, reaching a year-to-date total of 121,486 units and surpassing total deliveries for last year.

What is the Future Price of XPeng?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about XPeng stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and one Hold and Sell each. Even as XPEV stock has gone up by 60% year-to-date, the average XPEV price target of $18.65 implies an upside potential of 12.3% at current levels.