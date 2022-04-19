Charles Schwab Tanks 9.5% on Q1 Miss

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Charles Schwab Tanks 9.5% on Q1 Miss

Shares of American multinational financial services company, Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), were down 9.5% on April 18 to close at $74.94, after it reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results. SCHW missed both earnings and revenue estimates for the second consecutive quarter.

The miss is attributed to the recent weakness in the equity market and the volatility negatively impacting margin loan balances, securities lending activity, and client asset valuations.

Q1 Miss

Adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share fell seven cents short of analysts’ expectations of $0.84 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share for the prior-year period.

Revenues declined 1% year-over-year to $4.67 billion and also lagged consensus estimates of $4.83 billion. The decrease in revenues reflects a 21% decline in trading revenues to $963 million, offsetting a 14% growth in net interest revenues.

Positively, the company registered 11% year-over-year growth in client assets to $7.86 trillion, while brokerage accounts grew 5% to 33.6 million.

CEO Comments

Sharing his views on the strategic initiatives, SCHW CEO, Walt Bettinger, commented, “We remain committed to pushing forward with these and other strategic initiatives even as we keep our TD Ameritrade integration work on schedule, because we know that both fronts are essential elements of our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the quarterly miss, CFRA decreased its price target on Charles Schwab to $89 (18.76% upside potential) from $101, and reiterated a Buy rating.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys and two Holds. The average Charles Schwab price target of $104.73 implies an upside potential of 39.75% from current levels. Meanwhile, SCHW shares have gained 13.75% over the last year.

Conclusion

The ongoing geo-political crisis in Ukraine and rising inflation have triggered the recent equity market volatility, leading to the quarterly miss. However, SCHW’s strategic initiatives, as seen in improved active brokerage accounts and total client assets, should help the company deal with the current uncertainties.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
State Street Shares Tank 8.5% Despite Q1 Beat
Citigroup Outperforms with Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat
Volta Posts Mixed Q4 Results  