Cemex (CX) Successfully Cementing Profits

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Cemex (CX) Successfully Cementing Profits
Market News

Cemex (CX) Successfully Cementing Profits

Story Highlights

Global construction materials giant Cemex (CX) shows promising potential for investors with its robust Q1 financial results and attractive valuation as it continues to capitalize on high demand and strategic worldwide positioning.

Construction materials company Cemex (CX) has enjoyed strong demand and high margins as it has successfully cemented growing profits by capitalizing on the wave of reshoring and nearshoring. Despite post-election bearish sentiment around Mexico, where the company is headquartered, it is strategically positioned across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with a global trading network of nearly 100 countries.

The stock is down 20% year-to-date, though the slide in price has pushed it into value territory, making it an attractive option for investors interested in emerging market and infrastructure stocks.

CEMEX Is More Than Cement

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is a global company that operates with its subsidiaries to produce, market, distribute, and sell a wide range of construction materials and services. These include cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions.

Apart from construction materials, the company provides industrial construction products like precast components, 2D panels, 3D modules, and complete structures. Its services extend to various areas such as logistics and transportation, retail, pavement services, and design and engineering. Furthermore, it also offers management services that manage multiple types of waste, such as municipal and industrial, construction, demolition and excavation, and alternative raw materials.

Analysis of CEMEX’s Recent Financial Results

The first quarter of 2024 saw consolidated net sales totaling $4.1 billion, marking a 3% increase from the same period in the previous year. Higher prices across all regions primarily drove this growth, although lower consolidated volumes mitigated it due to unfavorable weather conditions and fewer working days.

Net sales increased in Mexico and the South, Central America, and Caribbean region, while a decrease was seen in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Cost of sales dropped to 66.4% from 68.0%, aided by product pricing and an easing of cost headwinds.

Operating EBITDA grew by 5%, reaching $772 million, thanks to strong product pricing and a successful growth investment strategy, among other factors. This resulted in a net income of $254 million, marking a robust 13% growth from the same quarter of 2023. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 exceeded analysts’ expectations of $0.12.

The company announced a $120 million cash dividend in four installments. The first was paid to shareholders of record on June 18, 2024. The dividend from the company’s Net Tax Profit Account will be free from tax withholding.

What Is the Price Target for CX Stock?

The stock has been volatile over the past few years, though long-term investors have enjoyed a 68% gain over the past five years. Shares trade at the lower end of the 52-week price range of $5.65 – $9.23 and show negative price momentum, trading below the 20-day (6.52) and 50-day (6.87) moving averages. However, the slide in price shows that the stock is trading at a discount to industry peers, with a P/S ratio of 0.51x, which is favorable when comparing to the Building Materials average of 1.6x.

Analysts covering the company have been bullish on the stock. For example, Goldman Sachs analyst Jorel Guilloty recently assumed coverage of Cemex with a Buy rating and a $9 price target, noting the company should continue to benefit from momentum. Pricing power and declining costs could potentially drive 5% per year revenue growth in 2024-25 and EBITDA growth of about 8%.

Overall, Cemex is rated a Moderate Buy based on six analysts’ recommendations and price targets. The average price target for CX stock is $9.08, representing a potential upside of 47.64% from current levels.

Cemex in Summary

Cemex (CX), an industry-leading global manufacturer and distributor of construction materials, is an alluring prospect for investors in the infrastructure and emerging market sectors. Remarkable first-quarter results and a bullish outlook for further revenue growth point to a substantial upside for the stock, especially with shares trading at a discount compared to industry peers.

Disclosure

Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App