Cathie Wood’s Buying Spree Features Familiar Names

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Cathie Wood’s Buying Spree Features Familiar Names

Cathie Wood and ARK Investment Management are making some new purchases. Not only is Wood buying bank stocks by way of Block (NASDAQ:SQ), but she’s also expanding her stake in the electric vehicle market mainstay Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Block and Tesla investors alike are pretty happy with the attention, as both are up nicely in Thursday afternoon’s trading. Reports note that ARK Invest accumulated Block shares over a several-day period.

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) picked up 104,500 shares, while the Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) landed over 17,100 shares. In addition, the Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) bought just under 1,000 shares. That represents a combined total of around $9.4 million based on the Wednesday closing price. This comes after a significant downgrade from Mizuho Securities’ analyst Dan Dolev, who noted that Cash App has serious problems with getting new users in and keeping revenue flows on track. However, recent changes in Block’s investment operations, as well as a newfound discipline, should help Block improve.

Furthermore, 2,560 shares of Tesla were acquired in the shopping spree, reports noted. But Block was the clear favorite, and Wood picked up the shares following the recent string of bank catastrophes. Wood has previously berated banks for a range of issues, noting that “…asset and liability duration mismatches” are present throughout the system. She also noted that even as several banks plunged and the entire U.S. banking system was under threat, “…Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and other crypto networks didn’t skip a beat.”

Both Block and Tesla are up on the day, but they’re very different propositions. Block stock is considered a Strong Buy, and its average price target of $99.86 gives it 31.36% upside potential. Meanwhile, Tesla stock is a Moderate Buy and offers a 15.14% upside potential by virtue of its $212.89 average price target.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SQ

Uncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
Stock Analysis & IdeasUncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
17h ago
SQ
SQ, MELI, or V: Which Fintech Stock Could Pay the Best Returns?
V
SQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts
U
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SQ

Uncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
Stock Analysis & IdeasUncovering Block’s (NYSE:SQ) Impressive Growth Story Beyond Bitcoin
17h ago
SQ
SQ, MELI, or V: Which Fintech Stock Could Pay the Best Returns?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSQ, MELI, or V: Which Fintech Stock Could Pay the Best Returns?
22h ago
V
SQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & IdeasBest Growth Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts
7d ago
U
SQ
More SQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >