All News
Market News

Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals

In this article:

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, shared her thoughts on deflationary signals. According to the hedge fund investor, the recent spike in credit default swaps validates the negative economic sentiments expressed by JP Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Recently, Dimon warned the masses to “brace yourself” for an “economic hurricane” caused by the Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve’s actions.

Similarly, Musk sent a company-wide email asking to “pause all hiring worldwide” as he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needed to cut 10% of the workforce at Tesla.

As usual, Cathie’s tweet was flooded with critics quipping about her poor choice of stocks and the negative performance of the ARK range of funds.

Twitterati is even intrigued by her expectation of deflation, while several experts are projecting a recession due to the record high inflationary environment. A few even remarked about first dealing with peak inflation, then seeing if we get a recession, which might be followed by either deflation or stagflation.

Recently, Cathie has even pointed to a deflationary economy due to the excess inventories held by retailers.

Read full Disclosure

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar
NDX
SPX
Why is Crypto Taking a Harder Beating Than Stocks?
BTC
ETH
How Is Prologis Planning to Strengthen Its Balance Sheet?
PLD
Manulife Survey Suggests Home Owners May be Forced to Sell
MFC
DiDi’s NYSE Journey Ends, but George Soros Books a Ride
DIDI
Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT

