Cathie Wood Predicts a 10x Jump in Tesla’s Stock (TSLA) Price, Reaching $2,600

Story Highlights

Ace hedge fund manager and long-time Telsa bull Cathie Wood predicts that the EV maker’s stock price could jump nearly 10 times to hit $2,600 in the next five years. Wood’s forecast is based on the belief that Tesla’s robotaxis will account for nearly 90% of its value by the end of this decade.

Cathie Wood Predicts a 10x Jump in Tesla’s Stock (TSLA) Price, Reaching $2,600

Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood predicts that EV maker Tesla’s (TSLA) stock price could jump nearly 10 times to hit $2,600 in the next five years. Wood shared her highly bullish view on TSLA stock during an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday night. She reiterated the same optimistic outlook at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Wood manages hundreds of billions in assets through her ARK Invest line of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Wood’s sky-high stock price prediction is based on the belief that Tesla’s robotaxis will account for almost 90% of its value by the end of this decade. It’s worth noting that Wood mentioned the valuation does not even factor in the potential of Tesla’s humanoid robots (Optimus bots) in the future.

Wood Remains a Long-Time Tesla Bull

Remarkably, Wood has remained a long-time Tesla bull and continues to hold Tesla stock in the majority of her disruptive technology-based funds. Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) holds Tesla as its top investment, accounting for 10% of the total portfolio, which was valued at $5.8 billion as of March 24.

Additionally, Wood noted that Telsa is still competitive in its largest market, China, even though rival BYD (BYDDF) has exceeded it in sales last year. Tesla’s EVs are still considered economical based on the factors such as range and power, she added. ARK Invest had previously predicted that Tesla’s price could reach $2,000 by 2027, based on its continued market share gains from legacy automakers. Later, in July, Wood forecasted that there could be a ten-fold surge in Tesla’s stock price, backed by the potential of its autonomous ride-sharing platform.   

Unfortunately for Wood, Tesla’s stock price has dropped 31% so far in 2025, as CEO Elon Musk’s political choices and tarnished brand image continue to hurt Tesla’s sales across Europea and China. Musk, who heads the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) committee, is facing severe public backlash for cutting government staff. Disgruntled consumers are staging violent protests at Tesla’s showrooms and Supercharging networks, with the largest “Tesla Takedown” protest set to be held on March 29.

What is the Prediction for Tesla Stock?

Wall Street prefers to remain on the sidelines on Tesla stock until the dust settles. On TipRanks, TSLA stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 11 Holds, and 11 Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price target of $335.32 implies 20.5% upside potential from current levels.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

