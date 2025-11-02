PLTR, KTOS, BLSH, NTLA: Cathie Wood Trims Stakes in Palantir and Kratos Defense, Doubles Down on Intellia

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) revealed several key portfolio moves for Friday, October 31, 2025, continuing their recent trend of trimming positions in Palantir (PLTR) and defense stocks while adding to blockchain and biotech names.

The largest sale of the day came from the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which offloaded 41,892 shares of Palantir (PLTR), valued at about $8.15 million. ARK has been steadily trimming its Palantir stake this week, showing continued caution toward the stock after its recent rally.

Meanwhile, Palantir is set to report its third-quarter earnings on November 3. Analysts expect solid results, supported by growing demand for the company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Wall Street expects PLTR to report earnings of $0.17 per share, up 70% from a year ago, while revenue is projected to rise nearly 50% year-over-year to $1.09 billion.

Wood Also Reduced Stake in KTOS and SHOP

In another key divestment, the ARKK ETF also sold 42,865 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), totaling roughly $3.78 million. The move shows ARK is cutting back on defense stocks despite strong global demand for security systems.

ARK also trimmed its position in Shopify (SHOP), selling 11,142 shares through the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) for around $1.93 million. This marks the second straight week of Shopify selling, suggesting ARK may be taking profits after the stock’s recent rebound.

ARK Buys Bullish and Intellia Therapeutics

On the buying side, ARK made a new push into the digital asset space by acquiring 105,013 shares of Bullish (BLSH), spread across the ARKK ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARKF ETF, for a total of $5.25 million. The purchase shows Wood’s growing confidence in blockchain technology, a sector she has often said has strong long-term potential.

ARK also added 38,846 shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) through ARKK, worth about $476,640, extending its recent accumulation of the gene-editing stock. Intellia remains one of ARK’s highest-conviction biotech holdings, supported by progress in CRISPR-based therapies.

