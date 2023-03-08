Casey’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Gains on Upbeat Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Casey’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Gains on Upbeat Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Casey’s stock gains on better-than-anticipated fiscal third quarter results. The company also tightened its Fiscal Year 2023 same-store inside sales expectations.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The convenience store operator was able to manage costs prudently in the reported quarter despite a difficult environment. CASY stock traded about 2% higher on Tuesday’s extended trading session.

The company posted revenues of $3.33 billion, up 9.2% year-over-year, and marginally surpassed the Street’s estimate of $3.3 billion. Casey’s witnessed higher grocery and general merchandise sales in the reported quarter. Also, total fuel gallons sold increased by 3.7% year-over-year, which aided top-line growth.

Meanwhile, the company posted earnings of $2.67 per share, higher than the Street’s estimate of $1.97 per share. The reported figure compares favorably with $1.71 in the prior year’s quarter.

Based on the current scenario, Casey’s updated full-year guidance for some metrics. It expects same-store inside sales to increase by 6% to 7%, compared with prior guidance of 5% to 7%. Also, the company anticipates same-store fuel gallons to be down 1% to up 1%, against its previous guidance of flat to 2% higher.

Is CASY a Buy?

Overall, Casey’s has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds. CASY stock’s average price target of $258.50 implies 23.3% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined by 4.9% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
The FlyCasey’s General Stores upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
5d ago
CASY
Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $268 from $263 at RBC Capital
CASY
Casey’s General Stores says Q3 SSS to date in lower half of annual target range
CASY
More CASY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
The FlyCasey’s General Stores upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
5d ago
CASY
Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $268 from $263 at RBC Capital
The FlyCasey’s General Stores price target raised to $268 from $263 at RBC Capital
1M ago
CASY
Casey’s General Stores says Q3 SSS to date in lower half of annual target range
The FlyCasey’s General Stores says Q3 SSS to date in lower half of annual target range
1M ago
CASY
More CASY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >