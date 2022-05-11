tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Carvana Lays Off 2,500 Employees; Stock Continues to Nosedive

Shares of online automotive retailer Carvana Co. (CVNA) have nosedived 84.7% so far in 2022. In a major development, the company is letting go 2,500 employees, which makes up 12% of its headcount. The company has made the move to streamline its staffing and expenses in line with its top line.

Additionally, Carvana’s executive brass is foregoing salaries for the remainder of the year to fund workers’ severance pay. The let-off workforce comes from the company’s operational groups as it transitions operations away from its Euclid center and some logistics hubs.

Carvana is undertaking the layoffs to return to a trajectory of efficient growth.

Acquisition of Auction Business from ADESA U.S.

Carvana also announced the acquisition of ADESA’s U.S. physical auction business from KAR Global. This acquisition of 56 locations totaling about 6.5 million square feet is for a consideration of $2.2 billion. ADESA offers the largest selection of low-mileage, one-owner cars.

Carvana Founder and CEO, Ernie Garcia, said, “This alignment with ADESA U.S. will further strengthen our foundation for growth and provide us with significant flexibility to execute our plan through a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios.”

With this acquisition, Carvana aims to offer better experience to ADESA U.S. physical auction consumers while also focusing on efficiencies and unit economic improvements.

Analyst’s Take

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock while decreasing the price target to $70 from $85. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Carvana based on eight Buys and 12 Holds.

The average Carvana price target of $125.37 implies a potential upside of 241.8%.

Investors Remain Positive

TipRanks data indicates investor sentiment remains very positive about Carvana. The number of portfolios holding Carvana has increased by 4.9% in the past 30 days alone.

Closing Note

Carvana has undertaken these major initiatives to return to the path of rapid, profitable growth. How these moves pan out in the future remains to be seen. Meanwhile, TipRanks website traffic data indicates the number of online visitors to Carvana has ticked upwards from 25.28 million in January to 33.36 million in March.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Lemonade’s Q1 Results Were Sweet, but Outlook Leaves a Sour Taste
Why Did Palantir Stock Lose 21% on Monday?
Musk’s Twitter Offer is Risky, Says Activist Short-Seller