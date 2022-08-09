tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCG NewsCarlyle Group’s CEO Exit Raises Brows; Stock Down by 6%
Market News

Carlyle Group’s CEO Exit Raises Brows; Stock Down by 6%

Story Highlights

Carlyle Group’s CEO stepped down abruptly after negotiations for contract renewal fell apart. Shares fell over 6% on the surprise announcement.

The abrupt departure of global investment firm The Carlyle Group’s (NASDAQ: CG) CEO, Kewsong Lee, has raised many eyebrows. On Sunday, Carlyle announced that Lee would step down from his CEO role and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. And Bill Conway, former co-CEO and co-founder of the firm, will be the Interim CEO until a suitable successor is found. Shares dropped 6.2% on the news to close at $35.29 yesterday.

Why is Lee’s Exit Surprising?

As per a WSJ report, Lee, along with his advisers, had submitted an initial proposal for a deal to the Board last spring, as his five-year contract was coming to a close. If sources are to be believed, the Board did not heed Lee’s proposal and instead, after discussions, both parties agreed to start looking for a suitable candidate for the role.

Since the Board did not heed his contract, Lee decided to step down immediately, although his tenure was to end later this year. But he will continue to support the smooth transition in the days ahead. This abrupt decision to let go of Lee without having a suitable successor in hand has raised many questions about the Board’s intent.

Lee joined Carlyle in 2018 and was tasked with the weighty agenda of improving the firm’s constantly underperforming stock price and business metrics. The firm’s greater dependence on unpredictable private equity investments and lower exposure to stable fee-related businesses such as credit and insurance may have been the reason for its constant dismal performance compared to its peers.

Lee directed his efforts to make changes to the firm’s top executives and also tried to push its fee-based businesses, while also trying to increase the assets under management (AUM). Lee was successful to a certain extent, CG had started making accelerated growth, entering new verticals, and also growing its profitability.  

In its second-quarter results, Carlyle Group recorded a total AUM of $376 billion, up 25% year-to-date and fee-earning AUM was $260 billion, up 34% year-to-date. Carlyle’s Q2 after-tax distributable earnings came in at $1.17 per share and total segmental revenue stood at $1.16 billion, growing 26% year-over-year.

Analyst’s Take on Lee’s Departure

Following the news, JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna noted that although he was happy with the way Lee was running the show, he was not necessarily very forward-looking in the industry.

Furthermore, McKenna believes that while there are secular tailwinds for the alternative investment industry, a more visionary CEO who has a longer-term view of the business would be apt to rope in higher market share gains and incremental growth.  

McKenna has a Buy rating and $60 price target on CG stock, which implies a whopping 70% upside potential to current levels.  

The other analysts on the Street also resonate with his stance and have a Strong Buy consensus rating on CG stock. This is based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average Carlyle Group price target of $53.64 implies 52% upside potential to current levels.

Is Carlyle Group a Good Stock to Buy?

CG stock has lost 33.4% so far this year amid the broader market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. Notably, the hunt for a new CEO has begun and will hopefully bring in someone with immense expertise in the business for the long-term interest of all stakeholders. Plus, analysts are highly optimistic about the stock’s future trajectory with solid upside potential. This could be a good opportunity to bet your horses on Carlyle, with the firm undertaking strategic changes to steer towards greater profitability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CG

Stock Analysis & IdeasOppenheimer Says S&P 500 Could Rise Another 12% by Year-End — and These Stocks Could Follow
8d ago
CG
ALDX
Carlyle Trims Its China Exposure in New Asia Fund
CG
Seeking High-Upside and Dividend-Yielding Stocks? JMP Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
CG
OWL
More CG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CG

Stock Analysis & IdeasOppenheimer Says S&P 500 Could Rise Another 12% by Year-End — and These Stocks Could Follow
8d ago
CG
ALDX
Market NewsCarlyle Trims Its China Exposure in New Asia Fund
1M ago
CG
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking High-Upside and Dividend-Yielding Stocks? JMP Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
2M ago
CG
OWL
More CG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Headhunter PageGroup’s profits jump – but is a slowdown coming?
Guess Who’s Lapping up Occidental Petroleum Stock?
OXY
Boeing Could Commence Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner This Week
BA
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
GBT
PFE
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
EVA
WTW
Apple (AAPL) is Likely to Debut a Reality Headset in Early 2023
AAPL
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, Aug 09: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Orla Mining Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reiterates Guidance for 2022
ORLA
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
UPST
More Market News >