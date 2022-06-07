Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates

Activist investor Carl Icahn has decided to withdraw his proxy fight against American retailer The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) over the mistreatment of pregnant pigs. Icahn had a similar fight with food giant McDonald’s (MCD), in which the investor lost a proxy fight last month.

Icahn had even nominated two directors each on the Boards of both companies. The investor has written a letter to both indicating his intent to withdraw from the proxy fights. The investor typically engages with poorly managed companies and attempts to turn around their performance in the best interest of shareholders. Icahn has a minor 0.1% stake in both Kroger and McDonald’s, which is also against his normal modus operandi.

After losing the proxy vote against McDonald’s, Icahn believes, “given the company’s financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger.” For the same reason, Icahn feels his campaign will not garner much shareholder support.

He also believes that the Boards at both companies are not holding their management responsible for the ill-treatment of animals and employee welfare.

The main concern of Icahn’s campaign at both companies was the ill-treatment of pigs in gestation crates. Moreover, the investor also pointed out that the low wages given to employees compared to executives have led to lagging productivity in the organization.

Citing the issue, Icahn wrote, “It is unconscionable that it will take average employees at these companies’ multiple years to make what their CEO earns in one day.”

Nonetheless, Icahn mentioned that he will continue to fight the issue of animal mistreatment and also stated that his campaigns have gained attention and led to positive changes. Furthermore, he noted a few companies, including Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), General Mills (GIS), and Conagra Brands (CAG), have fast-tracked their efforts to source 100% cage-free eggs and pork.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel lifted the price target on KR stock to $57 (8.2% upside potential) from $49 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Heinbockel believes Kroger could continue to outperform the market with a robust omnichannel network. Kroger has been able to expand its customer base with its large, consumables-driven business model. The company is scheduled to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on June 16.

However, other analysts on the Street are cautiously optimistic about KR stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average Kroger price forecast of $58.30 implies 11.79% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 17.3% so far this year.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Kroger, with 2.1% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to KR stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Although Icahn has withdrawn his proxy fight from Kroger’s Board, the retailer must continue its efforts to reduce animal ill-treatment and also pay adequate compensation to its employees. Besides that, we will soon know whether the current macroeconomic headwinds pose a challenge for the retailer’s upcoming results.

