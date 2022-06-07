tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
KR
All News
Market News

Carl Icahn Ends Proxy Fight with Kroger Over Gestation Crates

Story Highlights

Carl Icahn has withdrawn his proxy fight against Kroger after facing a defeat in a similar case against McDonald’s. Nonetheless, he will continue to fight for the good cause and make a positive impact through his campaigns.

In this article:
In this article:
KR

Activist investor Carl Icahn has decided to withdraw his proxy fight against American retailer The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) over the mistreatment of pregnant pigs. Icahn had a similar fight with food giant McDonald’s (MCD), in which the investor lost a proxy fight last month.

Icahn had even nominated two directors each on the Boards of both companies. The investor has written a letter to both indicating his intent to withdraw from the proxy fights. The investor typically engages with poorly managed companies and attempts to turn around their performance in the best interest of shareholders. Icahn has a minor 0.1% stake in both Kroger and McDonald’s, which is also against his normal modus operandi.

After losing the proxy vote against McDonald’s, Icahn believes, “given the company’s financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger.” For the same reason, Icahn feels his campaign will not garner much shareholder support.

He also believes that the Boards at both companies are not holding their management responsible for the ill-treatment of animals and employee welfare.

The main concern of Icahn’s campaign at both companies was the ill-treatment of pigs in gestation crates. Moreover, the investor also pointed out that the low wages given to employees compared to executives have led to lagging productivity in the organization.

Citing the issue, Icahn wrote, “It is unconscionable that it will take average employees at these companies’ multiple years to make what their CEO earns in one day.”

Nonetheless, Icahn mentioned that he will continue to fight the issue of animal mistreatment and also stated that his campaigns have gained attention and led to positive changes. Furthermore, he noted a few companies, including Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), General Mills (GIS), and Conagra Brands (CAG), have fast-tracked their efforts to source 100% cage-free eggs and pork.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel lifted the price target on KR stock to $57 (8.2% upside potential) from $49 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Heinbockel believes Kroger could continue to outperform the market with a robust omnichannel network. Kroger has been able to expand its customer base with its large, consumables-driven business model. The company is scheduled to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on June 16.

However, other analysts on the Street are cautiously optimistic about KR stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average Kroger price forecast of $58.30 implies 11.79% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has gained 17.3% so far this year.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Kroger, with 2.1% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to KR stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Although Icahn has withdrawn his proxy fight from Kroger’s Board, the retailer must continue its efforts to reduce animal ill-treatment and also pay adequate compensation to its employees. Besides that, we will soon know whether the current macroeconomic headwinds pose a challenge for the retailer’s upcoming results.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
KSS
BF.B
Insiders Buy Rapid Micro Bio Stock; Street Sees 122% Upside
RPID
In this article:
KR

Latest News Feed

Daniel Ives Tweets in Favor of Apple’s M2 Chip
AAPL
Becton Dickinson Rises on Plans to Enter Automation Market
BDX
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Lose its Sheen on Monday?
BZFD
IBM Stock Jumps on Randori Acquisition
IBM
Hut 8 Mining Announces May Bitcoin Production Results; Analysts are Bullish
HUT
GitLab Shares Surge 10% Pre-Market on Q1 Beat
GTLB
Peloton Announces Management Changes, Hires New CFO
PTON
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
KSS
BF.B
Insiders Buy Rapid Micro Bio Stock; Street Sees 122% Upside
RPID