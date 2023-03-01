Cardio Diagnostics Gains on Heart Disease Test Launch

Shares of precision cardiovascular product company Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) are in the focus today after it launched the first integrated epigenetic-genetic-based blood test, PrecisionCHD, for detecting coronary heart disease.

This is the second test launched for this indication by CDIO and it also plans to bring to market a series of tests for other cardiovascular diseases and conditions over the next two years.

In the U.S., about 800,000 people experience a heart attack every year. Next, the test will be initially available for the company’s existing customers followed by a country-wide rollout.

Shares of the company have already zoomed up 216.5% over the past month alone.

Read full Disclosure