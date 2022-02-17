Canadian Tire Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Canadian Tire Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4

Shares of Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A), a general merchandise retailer selling gasoline, automobiles, sports, and home products, rose in early trading Thursday after the company beat expectations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Profit and revenue increased from a year ago, helped by higher comparable sales at its stores.

Revenue & Earnings 

Revenue for Q4 2021 came in at C$5.14 billion, up 5.4% from C$4.87 billion in Q4 2020.

Sales at Canadian Tire stores increased 3.4% and same-store sales increased 9.8%, while sales at its SportChek banner increased 5.8% and comparable sales increased by 15.9%. Sales of its Mark’s banner increased by 9.6% while comparable sales increased by 15%.

Canadian Tire reported a net income attributable to shareholders of C$508.5 million (C$8.34 per diluted share) in Q4 2021, up from C$488.8 million (C$7.97 per diluted share) in Q4 2020. 

On a normalized basis, the retailer earned C$8.42 per diluted share in the quarter, up from a normalized profit of C$8.40 per share in the same period a year ago.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of C$6.70 per share and C$4.76 billion in revenue. 

CEO Commentary

Canadian Tire president and CEO Greg Hicks said, “Our exceptional results in the fourth quarter capped off an outstanding year for CTC in which we delivered record EPS and remarkable sales growth for the second consecutive year. Our fourth quarter comparable sales increase of 11% in 2021 reflects the continued strength and relevance of our unique multi-category assortment and the success of our strengthened omni-channel capabilities. We welcomed 2.4 million new Triangle Rewards members in 2021, many of whom joined through SportChek and Mark’s and subsequently shopped at Canadian Tire for the first time. Our growth in membership, including more than 380,000 new Triangle credit card holders acquired by Canadian Tire Bank, demonstrates the value of our assets and our ability to meet our customers’ needs, however they choose to shop us.” 

Wall Street’s Take 

On February 11, BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar kept a Hold rating on CTC.A and set a price target of C$206. This implies 5.5% upside potential. 

Overall, CTC.A scores a Strong Buy consensus rating among analysts based on three Buys and one Hold. The average Canadian Tire price target of C$233.75 implies 19.5% upside potential to current levels.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
Shopify Posts Better-Than-Expected Q4; Shares Dip
Cineplex Q4 Revenue Rise 472%, Loss Shrinks
Canada Goose Cuts FY 2022 Forecast; Shares Dip