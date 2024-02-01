Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Soars on Q3 Numbers

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) shares surged nearly 7% today after the luxury and lifestyle products provider announced its results for the third quarter. Amid a challenging consumer spending environment, revenue increased by 6% year-over-year to CAD$609.9 million. Further, EPS ticked up by CAD$0.01 to CAD$1.29.

During the quarter, DTC revenue increased by 14% to CAD$514 million. However, lower eCommerce sales led to a 1.6% drop in DTC comparable sales. Further, the company’s Asia Pacific revenue soared by 62% with growth across all channels. In contrast, its EMEA and North America revenue declined by 26% and 14%, respectively.

For the upcoming quarter, Canada Goose expects total revenue in the range of CAD$310 million to CAD$330 million. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS is seen landing between CAD$0.02 and CAD$0.13. For the full year, total revenue is anticipated between CAD$1.28 billion and CAD$1.30 billion. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS is expected to hover between CAD$0.82 and CAD$0.92.

What Is the Price Target for GOOS Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on Canada Goose and the average GOOS price target of $11.45 points to a 4.5% potential downside in the stock. That’s on top of a 50% drop in the company’s share price over the past year.

