Brown & Brown Gains 17.6% as Q4 Revenues Outshine Estimates

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) gained 17.6% in the extended trading session on Monday after the company reported significantly higher-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $738.5 million, way above the Street’s estimate of $315.58 million.

Adjusted earnings grew 31.3% to $0.42 per share but missed analysts’ expectations of $0.47 per share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and coronavirus (EBITDAC) rose 24% to $215.7 million, and pre-tax income jumped 7.6% to $140.8 million.

The President and CEO of Brown & Brown, J. Powell Brown, said, “The fourth quarter was another strong performance for the team and is a capstone for a great 2021. I want to thank all of our outstanding teammates for winning more new business and retaining our great customers.”

About Brown & Brown

Headquartered in Florida, Brown & Brown provides insurance and reinsurance products as well as federal programs to general business, corporate, governmental, quasi-governmental, institutional, professional, trade association, and individual clients.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the release of the results, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $66 (2.2% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Brown & Brown stock price prediction of $71.17 implies 10.2% upside potential. Shares have gained 42.5% over the past year.

Investors’ Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Brown & Brown with 7% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

AstraZeneca Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Eplontersen in the U.S.

BioAtla, Inc. Updates 2 Key Risk Factors

CNN Joining the Streaming Wars

