Brown & Brown Gains 17.6% as Q4 Revenues Outshine Estimates

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Brown & Brown Gains 17.6% as Q4 Revenues Outshine Estimates

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) gained 17.6% in the extended trading session on Monday after the company reported significantly higher-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $738.5 million, way above the Street’s estimate of $315.58 million.

Adjusted earnings grew 31.3% to $0.42 per share but missed analysts’ expectations of $0.47 per share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and coronavirus (EBITDAC) rose 24% to $215.7 million, and pre-tax income jumped 7.6% to $140.8 million.

The President and CEO of Brown & Brown, J. Powell Brown, said, “The fourth quarter was another strong performance for the team and is a capstone for a great 2021. I want to thank all of our outstanding teammates for winning more new business and retaining our great customers.”

About Brown & Brown

Headquartered in Florida, Brown & Brown provides insurance and reinsurance products as well as federal programs to general business, corporate, governmental, quasi-governmental, institutional, professional, trade association, and individual clients.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the release of the results, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $66 (2.2% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Brown & Brown stock price prediction of $71.17 implies 10.2% upside potential. Shares have gained 42.5% over the past year.

Investors’ Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Brown & Brown with 7% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
AstraZeneca Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Eplontersen in the U.S.
BioAtla, Inc. Updates 2 Key Risk Factors
CNN Joining the Streaming Wars