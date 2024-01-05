Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BN) Gains With Huge New Purchase

Recently, Canadian group Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BN) made a major move to pick up some new business and propel itself past an impressive milestone. Investors, meanwhile, were nonplussed, as Brookfield stock was up fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading as a result.

Brookfield dropped fully $2 billion on American Tower Corporation’s India business, a move that will give it a leg up in telecommunications services overall. It’s the third such move that Brookfield has made in the Indian market, and will give Brookfield an additional package of roughly 78,000 sites in India. This goes along pretty well with Brookfield’s earlier acquisition of indoor business solution sites, as well as small cell sites, that should ultimately put Brookfield on a trajectory to gain a hefty portion of the 5G market. The rise of both use of and interest in internet access in India makes this a potentially strong growth market for Brookfield, and should ultimately pay off in the end.

An Operation Building for Years

The deal has been in the making for quite some time, reports note, with early word emerging last year that American Tower Corporation India was looking into a sale, and that Brookfield might have been involved. By September of last year, the word shifted to find American Tower “confident” of an exit from the Indian market, with the deal in its “latter stages.” Naturally, the deal can still be canceled, as it’s subject to all the normal closing conditions. But reports suggest it’s fairly likely to go through. With India currently counting 900 million internet users to its credit, making it the second-largest internet market behind only China, having a presence therein should prove a winner.

Is Brookfield a Good Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSE:BN stock based on four Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 16.04% rally in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:BN price target of $54.99 Canadian per share implies 6.83% upside potential.

