All News
Market News

Brokerage Firms to Battle SEC over Changes in Stock-Trading Rules

Story Highlights

The SEC is preparing to propose changes to stock-trading rules. How far will brokerages go in opposing these changes?

In this article:

According to traders and analysts, electronic market-making and brokerage firms are expected to oppose the changes in stock-trading rules that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to propose, a report published by The Wall Street Journal said.

By fall, the agency plans to propose changes in the way the stock market operates in the U.S. The changes are the result of volatility in the stock price of Texas-based videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and other meme stocks at the beginning of last year.

This led to the SEC investigating how brokerage firms handle the trades of individual investors.

The changes under consideration by the SEC include sending stock orders by individual investors to auctions, where investors will be able to get the best price for their order. This is in stark contrast to the current working of the stock market.

At present, orders of individual investors go through brokerages to electronic market-making firms that finally execute them. In return, brokerages get cash payments from market makers.

The SEC is of the opinion that the retail market-making segment is very concentrated, and by sending individual investors’ business to auctions, investors would stand a chance to get better prices for their orders.

Meanwhile, retail brokers and market-makers plan to file lawsuits against any change that the agency proposes.

Joe Saluzzi, Partner and Co-Founder of New Jersey-based brokerage firm Themis Trading, said, “Any time you threaten an existing status quo that benefits a lot of people, they will fight you tooth and nail.”

Disclaimer

