Market News

British retail sales figures hit nine-month high but picture remains bleak

British retailers saw sales in August rebound to a nine-month high, despite expectations of a a further fall sparked by the cost-of-living squeeze, according to figures from the Confederations of British Industry. 

The CBI July retail sales balance leapt to +37 from the July figure of -4: economists had expected a further slump to -7.

The CBI says that firms expect a further +31 increase next month, but most companies remain gloomy about the long- and medium-term outlook amid the cost-of-living crisis. 

‘As bad as first Covid lockdown’

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist at the CBI, said: “While retail sales returned to solid growth in the year to August, firms remain pessimistic about their business situation over the next three months – to the greatest extent since the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. This gloom is reflected in retailers’ investment intentions, which continue to be resolutely negative. 

“Firms now need support from the Government in order to encourage investment and create sustainable growth. Crucially, business rates reform and a more flexible apprenticeship levy will help with dwindling business confidence.”

Economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macronomics said that the rise may be related to emergency cost-of-living grants paid to people on welfare, saying,  “With low-income households, who had to cut back severely in Q2, receiving the most support from the government, it is unsurprising that retail sales have benefited immediately.”

Inflation hitting 40-year highs

British consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, up from 9.4% in June, in the highest figure since February 1982, according to the Office of National Statistics. 

Last week an analyst from Citi warned that Britain’s inflation rate could soar to 18.6% early next year, with the Bank of England having to raise interest rates as high as 7%.

The last time British inflation hit such heights was in 1976, after an oil supply shock left Britain seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. 

Nabarro forecast that the retail energy price cap will peak at £5,816 in April.

