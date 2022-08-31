tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

British inflation could hit 22.4% next year, Goldman Sachs warns

Story Highlights

Investors fear further interest rate rises in the wake of soaring inflation figures.

Inflation could hit 22.4% in 2023 if prices for natural gas remain as high as they currently are, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs. 

The figure is considerably higher than recent forecasts by Citi and the Bank of England, which predicted that inflation could hit 18.6% and 13% respectively. 

The prediction adds pressure on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee which is due to have its next interest rate meeting on September 15. 

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned last month that the Bank of England would need to raise interest rates to 3% to bring down inflation. 

Inflation ‘worst since 70s’

The think tank said, “The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee must continue to be cautious as it walks a fine line between tightening policy too quickly, worsening the recession, and too slowly, increasing the risk of high inflation becoming embedded in expectations.”

In a poll of economists by news agency Reuters, 30 out of 51 forecast that the Bank would raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.25% in September. 

Another 21 economists suggested that the bank would raise interest rates by 0.25% in September – after a 0.5% raise in August

Inflation ‘already at 10.1%’

British consumer price inflation rose to 10.1% in July, up from 9.4% in June, in the highest figure since February 1982, according to the Office of National Statistics. 

The last time British inflation hit such heights was in 1976, after an oil supply shock left Britain seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UK-ONLY

British stock market today, Wednesday August 31 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Wednesday August 31 – what you need to know
23m ago
Hikma Pharmaceutical: a stock to hold for the long term?
Two British media stocks picked for steady dividend income
More UK-ONLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UK-ONLY

British stock market today, Wednesday August 31 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Wednesday August 31 – what you need to know
23m ago
Hikma Pharmaceutical: a stock to hold for the long term?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHikma Pharmaceutical: a stock to hold for the long term?
14h ago
Two British media stocks picked for steady dividend income
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo British media stocks picked for steady dividend income
15h ago
More UK-ONLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
CHPT
CrowdStrike Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
CRWD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains after Surprising Earnings Beat
BBY
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
WB
Amid Operational Challenges, Magna Gold (TSE:MGR) Registers a Weak Second Quarter
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
NSIT
Musk’s Intriguing Views on the World’s Need for More Oil & Gas
TSLA
More Market News >