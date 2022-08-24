tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

British fashion retailer Farfetch soars as it acquires stake in YOOX Net-A-Porter

Story Highlights

Shares in the British online luxury fashion retailer soared on the news – as did Richemont Group’s.

British online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch (GB:FTCH) saw shares rise 26.15% on the long-awaited news that it was to acquire a 47.5% stake in YOOX Net-A-Porter, a subsidiary of Swiss luxury giant Richemont (CFRUY)

Richemont shares also rose 3.5% on the news, as Farfetch became one of the day’s top gainers on TipRanks.

Farfetch will acquire a 47.5% stake in YOOX Net-A-Porter in exchange for 50 million FarFetch shares, valued at $440 million. 

Source of losses for Richemont

Richemont said it expected a 2.7 billion Euro writedown relating to the agreement: the group acquired full control of YNAP at a valuation of five billion Euros. 

Farfetch CEO Jose Neves said, “This investment and work we will do with Farfetch Platform Solutions for YNAP will pave the way to a potential acquisition by Farfetch, which would create a complementary portfolio of iconic luxury destinations, appealing to different demographics, price points and regions.”

Bernstein analyst Luca Solca wrote in a research note, “This seems very good news for both companies. Richemont will finally remove YNAP from its perimeter … Farfetch secures the number two in multi-brand digital distribution.

 “Prima facie, this seems an excellent deal for Farfetch.”

Solca said that Richemont will remove a “continuing source of losses”

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Farfetch stock is a Moderate Buy. This is based on ratings from 11 analysts, out of which seven are Buy and four are Hold.

The average price target is $15.36, which shows an increase of 95.42% on the current price. The analyst price target has a high and low forecast of $30 and $8, respectively.

Why is Farfetch so popular?

The deal will see Farfetch benefit from a boost to traffic from e-concession deals with Richemont labels, analysts believe.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tattooed Chef’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) Move to Boost Its Visibility Impresses Stakeholders
TTCF
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
ASO
GDS
Moderna Rolls up Its Sleeves in the COVID-19 Booster Dose Race
MRNA
Meme Stock Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Secures Financing
BBBY
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquires myFitment to Enhance Automotive Parts Sales
EBAY
More Market News >