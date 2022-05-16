tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Bristol Myers to Hive off New York Manufacturing Unit

Pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced that it will sell its manufacturing facility in East Syracuse, NY, to a Korean conglomerate, LOTTE Corporation. The financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, have been kept under wraps.

Following the news, shares of Bristol Myers slipped marginally to close at $75.61 in Friday’s extended trading session.

Following the deal, LOTTE will acquire the site’s operations and assets, including its workforce and technical capabilities. Under a new contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), LOTTE will manufacture products for Bristol Myers Squibb from the East Syracuse facility.

The site will continue to operate under Bristol Myers Squibb’s manufacturing network until the deal concludes.

Management Commentary

The Executive Vice-President of Global Product Development and Supply at Bristol Myers Squibb, Karin Shanahan, said, “The East Syracuse site has been an important part of our company’s history and our manufacturing network for many decades, and we are confident that LOTTE will fully leverage the facility, its capabilities and its experienced workforce as it continues to play a vital role for patients around the world.”

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on six Buys, two Holds and two Sells. BMY’s average price target of $76.30 implies upside potential of 0.66% from current levels. Shares have gained 15.8% over the past year.

Conclusion

With this deal, LOTTE’s aim of enhancing its CDMO offerings to the medical industry is expected to receive a boost. Meanwhile, Bristol Myers’ manufacturing networks are likely to remain unhurt as LOTTE will continue to manufacture products for the company. The deal appears to be a win-win for both companies.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Musk Tweets About Violating Twitter NDA
Bezos Pokes POTUS for Tweet on Taxing Rich Corporations
General Electric Wows Investors with 2H22 Projections, Pulsenmore Investment