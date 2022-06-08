tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BYD
All News
Market News

Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game

Story Highlights

With the stock down almost 7% so far this year, a reduction of stake by top insiders indicates further pain for BYD stock.

In this article:
In this article:
BYD

In a recent filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), William R. Boyd, a top shareholder of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), revealed that he has reduced his holdings in the company.

Shares of the Paradise, NV-based gaming and hospitality company rose marginally to close at $60.43 on Tuesday.

Details of the Sale

On June 6, Boyd, who is the Vice-President and Director of Boyd Gaming, sold 70,000 shares of the company at an average price of $59.25 for about $4.15 million. He now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company worth $117.70 million.

Three weeks ago, he sold shares of the company worth about $1.10 million.

Other Transactions

On May 25, Marianne Johnson, the Co-Executive Chair and Director of the company, sold 64,690 shares at an average price of $54.95 for a total value of roughly $3.55 million. On May 26, she sold 35,075 shares at an average price of $58.79. Post these transactions, Johnson now holds 42,548 shares of the company.

Insider Activity on TipRanks

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in BYD is currently Very Negative based on informative transactions by five insiders over the past three months. Corporate Insiders have bought shares worth $10.9 million over this period.

Stock Rating

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and two Holds. BYD’s average price target of $92 implies that the stock has upside potential of 52.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 5.6% over the past year.

Conclusion

Key insiders reducing their stakes in the company projects that they are apprehensive about the future prospects of Boyd Gaming.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain
ANAB
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL
In this article:
BYD

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
The Miracle Breakthrough Against Cancer & the Stocks That Stand to Gain
ANAB
Gerber’s Tweets Infuse Optimism in Cannabis Industry
IIPR
MSOS
Why Did Academy Sports and Outdoors Gain 9%?
ASO
Apple to Boost Purchasing Power of its Users
AAPL
SEC’s Proposed Changes to U.S. Stock-Trading Rules Breed Opposition
2 Top Picks from Expert Blogger Tim Travis’s Trunk
BAC
SPX
PayPal Meets Crypto Customers’ Demand; Stock Jumps
PYPL