tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
GB:GAW
All News
Market News

Bonus worth £10m for Games Workshop staff as earnings rise

In this article:
In this article:
GB:GAW

Warhammer creator Games Workshop Group (GB:GAW) has announced a £10 million bonus for staff as it prepares to announce another rise in earnings and sales next month. 

The tabletop games company saw sales boom during coronavirus lockdowns as people turned to indoor hobbies. 

Games Workshop currently has a ‘neutral’ Smart Score on TipRanks, scoring six, but was listed as one of Motley Fool’s ‘British shares to buy’ this year.

Games Workshop Group is to post its annual results on 25 July. 

The Group said in a statement, “Games Workshop is pleased to announce that for the year to 29 May 2022, we estimate the Group’s core revenue to be not less than £385 million and royalties receivable of £28 million. The Group’s profit before tax is estimated to be not less than £155 million.”

That compares with £151 million in revenue, £16 million in royalties and profit of £151 million in 2021/2021.

The company’s Warhammer games are played widely, and have also inspired dozens of spin-off videogames and hundreds of novels. 

£10 million for all staff

The company also announced that it would pay staff a bonus totalling £10 million.

The company said in a statement, “As in the prior year, in recognition of our staff’s contribution to these results, we have paid during the year profit share cash payments amounting in total to £10 million.”

Dividends remained the same as the previous year, with £77 million declared at 235 pence per share. 

Tipranks Dividend History shows a yield of 0.97% and dividend growth over the past nine months. 

The company’s sales boomed thanks to a resurgence in hobbies due to coronavirus lockdowns. #

Lockdown winner?

Chief executive Kevin Rountree has overseen a turnaround at the company where sales have risen after Rountree rebuilt the company’s relationships with fans, who had previously seen Games Workshop as overly concerned with protecting its intellectual property. 

Russ Mould,  Investment Director at AJ Bell, commented to Shares magazine: “There have been growing fears that Games Workshop sat in the “lockdown winners” category and a return to more normal life would see a drop-off in sales as people put down their paint brushes and returned to the great outdoors during their spare time.

“Its year-end trading update would suggest that decorating goblins and trolls is still a major pastime for a lot of people, with both sales and profit ahead of the previous year.”

The stock was given a ‘Bullish’ ranking by financial blogger Dan Appleby

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Boeing Stock Jumped 5.4% on Tuesday
BA
Will Disney Recoup Lost Subscriptions After Losing IPL Streaming Rights?
DIS
Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
Moderna Stock Rises on FDA Vaccine Recommendation for Kids
PFE
BNTX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
In this article:
GB:GAW

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Boeing Stock Jumped 5.4% on Tuesday
BA
Will Disney Recoup Lost Subscriptions After Losing IPL Streaming Rights?
DIS
Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
Moderna Stock Rises on FDA Vaccine Recommendation for Kids
PFE
BNTX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL