BofA says Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rocks

Video streaming platform Roku (ROKU) won over a new bull as Bank of America reinstated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $100 price target, signalling its upbeat view of the company’s “profitability trajectory.” Analysts are getting worked up about the smart TV and streaming company’s after it amassed over 90 million active accounts and looks to turn these into sustainable, subscriber-driven revenue model.

Roku, which provides access to a wide array of content via their hardware devices and operating software, is “poised to enter the next phase of monetization,” BofA analysts said today in a research note, arguing that in turn this will drive revenue and profitability growth for the foreseeable future.

Streaming households, a measure of active accounts, rose 12% in the Fiscal fourth quarter to 89.8 million, the company said last month, with the number exceeding 90 million in the first week of January 2025. Engagement also picked up noticeably as streaming hours, a measure of how much content was watched on the platform, rose at a faster pace, climbing 18%. Analysts are interested in how loss-making Roku turns these strong numbers in profits.

The array of streaming devices and TVs on which it operates, coupled with user friendly software, has led Roku to amass a market leading position and substantial user base and “Roku 2.0” will be driven by monetizing this large user base, the BofA analyst added.

The Roku TV OS has been the #1 selling TV OS for six consecutive years in the U.S. In Q4 and 2024, sales of TV units powered by the Roku TV OS were greater than those of the #2 and #3 selling TV operating systems combined, the company said.

Roku stock surged last week after it was revealed that Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) had successfully launched an app to access the Truth+ streaming platform on Roku.

Is ROKU a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, ROKU has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 12 Buy, 9 Hold and 1 Sell rating. The ROKU consensus price target is $105.68 implying about 35% upside. ROKU’s average price target may change once the BofA PT is added in.

