BofA says Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

BofA says Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rocks

BofA says Roku Stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rocks

Video streaming platform Roku (ROKU) won over a new bull as Bank of America reinstated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $100 price target, signalling its upbeat view of the company’s “profitability trajectory.” Analysts are getting worked up about the smart TV and streaming company’s after it amassed over 90 million active accounts and looks to turn these into sustainable, subscriber-driven revenue model. 

Roku, which provides access to a wide array of content via their hardware devices and operating software, is “poised to enter the next phase of monetization,” BofA analysts said today in a research note, arguing that in turn this will drive revenue and profitability growth for the foreseeable future. 

Streaming households, a measure of active accounts, rose 12% in the Fiscal fourth quarter to 89.8 million, the company said last month, with the number exceeding 90 million in the first week of January 2025. Engagement also picked up noticeably as streaming hours, a measure of how much content was watched on the platform, rose at a faster pace, climbing 18%. Analysts are interested in how loss-making Roku turns these strong numbers in profits.  

The array of streaming devices and TVs on which it operates, coupled with user friendly software, has led Roku to amass a market leading position and substantial user base and “Roku 2.0” will be driven by monetizing this large user base, the BofA analyst added. 

The Roku TV OS has been the #1 selling TV OS for six consecutive years in the U.S. In Q4 and 2024, sales of TV units powered by the Roku TV OS were greater than those of the #2 and #3 selling TV operating systems combined, the company said.  

Roku stock surged last week after it was revealed that Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) had successfully launched an app to access the Truth+ streaming platform on Roku. 

Is ROKU a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, ROKU has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 12 Buy, 9 Hold and 1 Sell rating. The ROKU consensus price target is $105.68 implying about 35% upside. ROKU’s average price target may change once the BofA PT is added in.

See more ROKU analyst ratings 

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential