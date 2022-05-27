Boeing Spacecraft Lands Back on Earth; Stock Takes Off

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BA
All News
Market News

Boeing Spacecraft Lands Back on Earth; Stock Takes Off

Story Highlights

Boeing stock jumped 4.7% on Thursday after its Starliner spacecraft successfully completed the OFT-2 mission.

In this article:
In this article:
BA

Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) Starliner spacecraft successfully completed a test flight and landed in New Mexico on May 25. Following the news, BA stock rose 4.7% to close at $127.73 on Thursday.

The landing marked the conclusion of the U.S. Army’s six-day Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2 mission) in which the spacecraft successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) and docked.

The aerospace company has developed the Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew program. So far, it has bagged contracts worth around $5 billion to build the capsule.

Boeing is now expected to conduct the Crew Flight Test (CFT) of its Starliner spacecraft.

Price Target

Based on 15 Buys and four Holds, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. BA’s average price target of $221.88 implies 73.7% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 49.1% over the past year.

Bloggers on TipRanks

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 75% Bullish on BA, compared to the sector average of 67%.

Conclusion

The completion of the OFT-2 mission is a major achievement for the company. Boeing has been trying to reach space since 2019, but it faced several obstacles and delays. The delays have cost the Chicago-based company an additional $595 million so far.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Macy’s Stock Surges as Q1 Results Withstand Headwinds
M
The Metaverse is Already Here!!!
U
FB
Williams-Sonoma: Looming Macro Headwinds Keep Wells Fargo on the Sidelines
WSM
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst
NVDA
3 Stocks to Watch From TipRanks’ Top Smart Score List
EQH
IGT
Champion Iron Reports Earnings: Can It Maintain Its 5.9% Yield?
iA Financial Raises $250M in Debt; Insiders are Buying
Eli Lilly’s $2.1B Plan Reflects its Love for Indiana
LLY
Why Nutanix Stock is Down 24% Today
NTNX
In this article:
BA

Latest News Feed

Macy’s Stock Surges as Q1 Results Withstand Headwinds
M
The Metaverse is Already Here!!!
U
FB
Williams-Sonoma: Looming Macro Headwinds Keep Wells Fargo on the Sidelines
WSM
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst
NVDA
3 Stocks to Watch From TipRanks’ Top Smart Score List
EQH
IGT
Champion Iron Reports Earnings: Can It Maintain Its 5.9% Yield?
iA Financial Raises $250M in Debt; Insiders are Buying
Eli Lilly’s $2.1B Plan Reflects its Love for Indiana
LLY
Why Nutanix Stock is Down 24% Today
NTNX