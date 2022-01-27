Boeing Plunges 4.8% on Weak Results & 787 Charges

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Boeing Plunges 4.8% on Weak Results & 787 Charges

Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) were down 4.8% on January 26 to close at $194.27, after the aerospace company reported much wider-than-expected Q4 loss results.

Furthermore, the company revealed that its 787 Dreamliner program will cost significantly higher to the tune of $5.5 billion.

Q4 Numbers

Disappointingly, an adjusted loss of $7.69 per share fell massively short of analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.42 per share. However, the loss was much narrower than the adjusted loss of $15.25 reported in the prior-year period.

Furthermore, revenues declined 3% year-over-year to $14.79 billion, and lagged consensus estimates of $16.59 billion. The decline in revenues reflects a 14% decrease in Defense, Space & Security revenue to $5.8 billion, partially offset by a surge in Global Services revenue, which increased 15% to $4.3 billion. Meanwhile, Commercial Airplanes revenues remained flat year-over-year.

Notably, Boeing, one of the trending stocks to watch today, turned cash-flow positive for the first time in nearly three years. The positive cash-flow was driven by a boost in its 737 Max deliveries, after regulators lifted bans on the jets.

787 Dreamliner Program to Incur $5.5 billion Costs

Due to manufacturing problems, Boeing stated that the Dreamliners program would cost the company $5.5 billion. These issues have prevented Boeing from delivering 787 Dreamliner jets for the last 15 months.

During the fourth quarter, Boeing recorded a pre-tax charge of $3.5 billion related to its 787 Dreamliners program. Likewise, Boeing expects to incur another $2 billion in additional costs, after it was forced to slash production of the planes.

CEO Comments

Boeing CEO, David Calhoun, commented, “2021 was a rebuilding year for us as we overcame hurdles and reached key milestones across our commercial, defense and services portfolios. We increased 737 MAX production and deliveries, and safely returned the 737 MAX to service in nearly all global markets.”

Looking ahead into FY2022, he further added, “On the 787 program, we’re progressing through a comprehensive effort to ensure every airplane in our production system conforms to our exacting specifications. While this continues to impact our near-term results, it is the right approach to building stability and predictability as demand returns for the long term.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Q4 results, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak reiterated a buy rating on Boeing, with the price target of $300 (54.4% upside potential).

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 13 Buys and 4 Holds. At the time of writing, the average Boeing price target was 266.60, which implies 37.23% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
GE Drops 6% on Revenue Miss & Muted FY22 Outlook
Pinterest Shares Dip 8.5% as Several Senior Executives Depart
Walmart Teams Up with Plenty to Create Niche in Vertical Farming