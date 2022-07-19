tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Boeing: Could Collaboration with Alder Fuel Mean More Value?

Story Highlights

Boeing is developing a sustainable aviation fuel to reduce its reliance on traditional aviation fuel. Moreover, it aligns with the company’s wider goals to deliver aircraft running on sustainable fuels.

 

Aviation major Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently revealed that the company has entered into a partnership with process technology and project development company Alder Fuels to increase the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Following the news, shares of Boeing gained marginally to close at $147.91 in yesterday’s extended trade.

Alder Partnership to Strengthen Boeing’s Goals

The partnership will harness the strengths of both companies to develop a SAF that can be used by airlines around the world.

Under the terms of the partnership, Alder-derived SAF will be tested and verified on Boeing airplanes. Further, the partnership will promote policies to enable the transition to renewable energy in aviation.

The SAF will be developed using Alder’s proprietary technology. The technology fosters the efficient conversion of abundant, sustainable forest residues and regenerative biomass into a low-negative carbon “greencrude” for jet fuel conversion. Notably, the fuel can be produced by existing refineries with their current equipment and infrastructure. Alder expects the first plant to be commissioned in 2024.

Meanwhile, Boeing will provide the necessary testing infrastructure in the form of its aircraft to ensure the readiness and usability of the fuel.

Management’s Commentary

Vice President of Environmental Sustainability at Boeing, Sheila Remes said, “As we work toward the civil aviation industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, we know that 700 – 1,000 times more SAF is needed in order to meet this goal. We also know that according to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. forestry and agricultural residues alone could provide enough biomass energy to generate enough SAF jet fuel to displace 75 percent of U.S. aviation fuel consumption. Partnerships like those with Alder enable us all to advocate for and scale SAF supply.”

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $250 to $200, which implies upside potential of 35.4% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts for the Boeing stock is a Strong Buy based on 15 Buys and three Holds. The BA average price target of $215.29 implies upside potential of 45.7% from current levels. Shares have declined 28.6% over the past year.

Investors are Loading up on Boeing Stock

The TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on BA. Further, 10.2% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to BA stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaways

In January 2021, Boeing committed to delivering 100% SAF-capable airplanes by 2030. Further, the company is also using SAF in its own operations while working across the globe to increase the supply of SAF. This partnership, with an established player like Alder, will enable the company to advance in the SAF space and expand its efforts to use renewable energy for aircraft.

Latest News Feed

Uber to Pay Fine to End a Legal Wrangle
UBER
Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS

