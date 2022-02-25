BMO Q1 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

BMO Q1 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) will report 2022 first-quarter financial results on March 1 before the opening bell.  

Stock Performance 

Year-to-date, the bank stock has jumped by 5.5% and is currently trading close to C$146.

Analyst Estimates 

Analysts on average expect BMO to report adjusted earnings of C$3.28 per share in Q1 2022, which would represent a growth of 7.2% from the prior-year quarter (C$3.06 per share). The estimated revenue is C$6.64 billion, indicating a decrease of 4.9% from C$6.98 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

BMO has beaten estimates in each of the past six quarters.

Points to Watch 

With the end of the pandemic era monetary policy, rising interest rates hikes are a key factor watched by analysts. Once achieved, rate hikes should have a major positive effect on net interest income and margins

Notoriously volatile capital markets earnings are expected to be significantly lower in the quarter.

Spending will likely have increased, due to wage growth, inflation, and capital outflows as banks invest heavily in technology.

Wall Street’s Take 

On February 23, National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine kept a Buy rating on BMO and raised the price target to C$163 (from C$151). This implies 11.7% upside potential.  

The rest of the Street is bullish on BMO with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average Bank of Montreal price target of C$164.29 implies 12.6% upside potential to current levels.   

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
CIBC Q1 Profit Rises 15%, Smashes Estimates
Royal Bank Q1 Profit Rises 6%, Beats Expectations
Scotiabank Launches Mentorship Program for Women Entrepreneurs