Why Did Needham Downgrade Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Stock?

Needham analyst Serge Belanger downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA – Research Report) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 40.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $15.00 average price target, representing a 474.7% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $153M and has a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

