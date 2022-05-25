Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.27, close to its 52-week low of $15.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The ONE Group Hospitality, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Wendy’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.79, representing a 37.7% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Wendy’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $489 million and net profit of $37.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $460 million and had a net profit of $41.37 million.

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kid’s meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

