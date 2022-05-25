Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TJX Companies (TJX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

TJX Companies (TJX)

In a report issued on May 18, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Drbul covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TJX Companies with a $75.35 average price target, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

