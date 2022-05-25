Verano Holdings (VRNOF) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Verano Holdings (VRNOF – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.13, close to its 52-week low of $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 39.2% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Ascend Wellness Holdings LLC, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verano Holdings with a $24.84 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.90 and a one-year low of $6.77. Currently, Verano Holdings has an average volume of 461.4K.

Verano Holdings Corp is a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail facilities. It produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under a trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore, MUV, Avexia, and Verano.

