Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.72, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.2% and a 31.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration, and Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uranium Royalty Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.04.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $590.5K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $640.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Read More on UROY: