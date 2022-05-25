UDR (UDR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Hold rating on UDR (UDR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.17, close to its 52-week low of $45.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips Edison & Company, Healthpeak Properties, and Urban Edge Properties.

UDR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

UDR’s market cap is currently $24.05B and has a P/E ratio of 95.75.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

