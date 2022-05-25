TC Energy (TRP) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Jeremy Tonet from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy (TRP – Research Report), with a price target of C$73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.81, close to its 52-week high of $59.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Tonet covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

TC Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.03, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$73.00 price target.

Based on TC Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion and net profit of $389 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.02 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 196 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRP in relation to earlier this year.

Canada-based TC Energy Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage.

