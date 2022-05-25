Susquehanna Thinks Marvell’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.40, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Lattice Semiconductor, and Power Integrations.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.13, representing a 65.2% upside. In a report issued on May 23, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Marvell’s market cap is currently $44.42B and has a P/E ratio of -98.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops and markets analog, mixed and digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has operations in the United States, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

