Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Simon Toennessen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.20, close to its 52-week low of $15.80.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.53, representing a 54.3% upside. In a report issued on May 11, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR30.00 price target.

Based on Siemens Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.96 billion and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.48 billion and had a net profit of $24 million.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.

