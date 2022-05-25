RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK – Research Report), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.58, close to its 52-week low of $49.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

RCI Hospitality Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

Based on RCI Hospitality Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.69 million and net profit of $10.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.06 million and had a net profit of $6.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RICK in relation to earlier this year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in hospitality activities and related businesses. Through its subsidiaries, it offers live adult entertainment and bar operations. It operates through the following segments; Nightclubs, Bombshell and other. The Nightclubs segment operates adult entertainment clubs. Its major brands include Rick’s Cabaret, Jaguar’s Club, Tootsie’s Cabaret, XTC Cabaret and Club Onyx. The Bombshell segment operates restaurants in Texas, Dallas, Austin and Houston. The Other segment includes media which is a business communications company. The company was founded by Robert L. Watters in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

