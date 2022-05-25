Pfizer (PFE) Gets a Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer (PFE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.64, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, SVB Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.66 billion and net profit of $7.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.52 billion and had a net profit of $4.88 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2022, Mikael Dolsten, the President R&D of PFE bought 286,005 shares for a total of $9,619,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

