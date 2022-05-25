Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.78, close to its 52-week low of $71.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.0% and a 18.5% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $127.77 average price target.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.48 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.03 billion and had a net profit of $1.1 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PYPL in relation to earlier this year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

